Woman gives birth on bus headed for Ajman

A woman who gave birth onboard a bus bound for Ajman is in good health, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has said.

Posting a picture on social media, the authority showed a group of its employees visiting the new mother in hospital.

Officials confirmed the woman, who went into labour unexpectedly, had a safe delivery and congratulated her on the new arrival.

"The delivery occurred naturally, and both the mother and the baby were transferred to the hospital in good health," said the Dubai transport authority in a tweet.

Two pictures shared on social media show the mother holding her baby, surrounded by women, some of whom are in uniform.

Earlier this year a baby was born on an Emirates flight to Dubai from Tokyo. The plane continued on to its destination and the airline confirmed mother and baby were both stable.

Previously, on May 6, 2020, a passenger gave birth during a repatriation flight that was heading to Lagos from Dubai.

In 2017, a passenger gave birth aboard a Dubai to Paris flight.

Emirates provides training to its cabin crew to handle medical emergencies, including heart attacks and childbirth.