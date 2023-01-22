Passenger gives birth on Emirates flight from Tokyo to Dubai

A baby has been born on an Emirates flight travelling to Dubai from Tokyo.

The airline confirmed to The National in a statement that the incident took place on January 19.

"The passenger was assisted by crew and the flight continued to Dubai as per schedule," it said.

"The passenger and baby were in stable condition and upon arrival in Dubai were met by local medical staff."

The plane took off at 10.31pm, Japan time, and landed at in Dubai at 5.44am, UAE time.

It is not the first time an Emirates passenger has given birth mid-flight.

On May 6, 2020, a woman gave birth during a repatriation flight that was heading to Lagos from Dubai.

In 2017, a woman gave birth on board a Dubai to Paris flight.

Emirates provides extensive training to its cabin crew to handle medical emergencies, including heart attacks and childbirth.

