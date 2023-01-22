Passenger gives birth on Emirates flight from Tokyo to Dubai

Airline said mother and baby were in stable condition

Sarwat Nasir
Jan 22, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A baby has been born on an Emirates flight travelling to Dubai from Tokyo.

The airline confirmed to The National in a statement that the incident took place on January 19.

"The passenger was assisted by crew and the flight continued to Dubai as per schedule," it said.

"The passenger and baby were in stable condition and upon arrival in Dubai were met by local medical staff."

The plane took off at 10.31pm, Japan time, and landed at in Dubai at 5.44am, UAE time.

READ MORE
Behind the scenes: how Emirates airline trains its cabin crew

It is not the first time an Emirates passenger has given birth mid-flight.

On May 6, 2020, a woman gave birth during a repatriation flight that was heading to Lagos from Dubai.

In 2017, a woman gave birth on board a Dubai to Paris flight.

Emirates provides extensive training to its cabin crew to handle medical emergencies, including heart attacks and childbirth.

How Emirates trains its cabin crew - in pictures

An Emirates cabin crew trainee takes the plunge into cold water with a life jacket on. All photos Pawan Singh / The National

An Emirates cabin crew trainee takes the plunge into cold water with a life jacket on. All photos Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: January 22, 2023, 12:49 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL