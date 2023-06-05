Abu Dhabi introduces new recycling bins to help reduce plastic pollution

New recycling bins are being introduced in Adnoc petrol stations in Abu Dhabi to encourage recycling.

The reverse vending machines (RVMs) get their name because customers can insert items – in this case used plastic bottles and aluminium cans – instead of withdrawing them.

The machines, operated by Veolia's Recapp initiative, offer an incentive-based scheme that allows people to collect points that can be redeemed at selected outlets.

Each kilo of recycling earns points, with 10kg giving users 1,200 points, which can be redeemed at places such as Carrefour, The Giving Movement and Noon.

The installation of RVMs across Adnoc’s network is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Unlike normal recycling bins, the RVMs send automatic updates on the number of deposits they make.

“The RVMs will have an attractive incentive for consumers,” said Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

“When individuals are rewarded for sustainable daily habits, they are motivated to do more, which is what we essentially need to make a recognisable difference in protecting our environment.

“We conducted a study to assess the best way to engage the community to foster a culture of recycling and discovered an incentive-based scheme would lead to the best results.”

Reducing single-use

The scheme has a target to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Single Use Plastic Policy, which aims to cut 50 per cent of single-use plastic water bottles consumed in the emirate.

“This bottle recovery initiative aims to dramatically recover single-use plastic bottles that harm our environment,” said Dr Al Dhaheri.

“This is because it takes 450 years for a single-use plastic bottle to degrade, which means our terrestrial and marine environments will be filled with microplastic, affecting biodiversity, our ecosystems and, most importantly, human health.”

The overall target, she said, was the daily recycling of more than one million single-use plastic bottles.

The new scheme comes slightly more than a year after Abu Dhabi introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags.

“Recently, we announced the remarkable success of the first year of our single-use plastic bag ban,” said Dr Dhaheri.

“To complement this success, we are always introducing similar initiatives for the reduction of single-use plastic in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The RVM project was also praised by a senior figure from Adnoc.

“By offering recycling opportunities at our service stations, we are capturing a unique opportunity to involve our customers in our sustainability journey,” said chief executive Bader Al Lamki.

“In addition to minimising waste and recycling plastic and aluminium, the presence of RVMs will also raise awareness of important environmental issues with our customers.”