Abu Dhabi launches eco award to promote green drive

Abu Dhabi has launched an eco award that will focus on efforts to safeguard the planet.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environment Award aims to raise awareness of important steps being taken on the path to sustainability by campaigners, researchers and businesses.

It has been established by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and is named after the chairman of the agency's board of directors, who also serves as the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Its first edition will be made up of three main award categories, headlined by the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal, which will be given to those who have achieved excellence in supporting the green agenda.

The awards will champion the eco-conscious approach of individuals such as fishermen, falconers and farmers, as well as private companies and industrial facilities.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony held during Cop 28, the global climate summit being staged at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the need to support scientists and experts in finding solutions to environmental challenges facing the world.

“The UAE’s keenness to protect the environment represents an original trend stemming from its belief in the importance of the environment in achieving sustainable development, which began many years ago, and has grown day by day thanks to the attention paid by the wise leadership," Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement issued on Wednesday to announce the awards. The foundations of this drive, he said, were laid by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He said the awards are in line with the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed, who declared 2023 to be The Year of Sustainability in the UAE, under the theme Today for Tomorrow.

Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the environment agency, said the award would be used to help drive change.

“The award provides a motivational framework to enhance interest in environmental work and environmental initiatives, which will help raise public awareness about the importance of protecting the environment," Dr Al Dhaheri said.

"This is in addition to driving positive change in environmental compliance to protect and preserve all elements of the environment.”

EAD will hold awareness workshops about the awards, with the nomination process to begin on May 28 through the agency's website.

Financial awards will be granted to the winners.

The UAE is gearing up to play a key role in the fight against climate change at Cop 28.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of the upcoming summit, has consistently spoken in recent weeks of the need to turn talk into action to protect the world for future generations.

The international community will gather at Cop 28 for a global stocktake of eco targets and to develop a blueprint for a more sustainable future.

