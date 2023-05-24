Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Italy's Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed efforts to bolster the relationship between the UAE and the Vatican during a visit to the region this week by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.

The Emirati diplomat held talks with Italy's Archbishop Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, during an official visit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two men discussed the relations between the UAE and the Vatican, and shared views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Archbishop Paglia and emphasised the UAE's interest in strengthening ties with the Vatican.

The men reiterated their shared belief that the two countries would continue to work together to promote tolerance and coexistence with each other and other nations around the world, as outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE's relationship with the Vatican is consistent with its belief in the importance of building bridges and effective dialogue to achieve development and success for future generations.

The archbishop emphasised the strong relationship between the UAE and the Vatican, and praised the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives around the world.