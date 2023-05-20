Worker injured by fire on wooden boats in Sharjah

Sharjah Civil Defence have brought a fire that broke out in five wooden boats on Sharjah Creek on Saturday morning under control.

Sharjah Police said a worker suffered minor injuries in the incident but did not disclose the nature of the injuries. He was taken to Al Qassimi Hospital.

The force said their operations room was alerted to the fire in Al Layyah at 8.31am.

Emergency services, including crews from the civil defence in Sharjah and national ambulance, responded.

The fire was prevented from spreading and was brought under control quickly.

The force launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.