A fire broke out at an under-construction apartment block in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning.

Thick plumes of smoke poured from the building on Turki Street.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and police were at the site of the blaze.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an under-construction building on Turki Street. Victor Besa / The National

The incident was spotted shortly before 9am.

Smoke could be seen billowing across the skies of the capital following the fire.

Witnesses said fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze.