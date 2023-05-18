Police plea to parents after Sharjah taxi driver accused of trying to molest two teenagers

Sharjah Police have urged parents to be aware of the risks of allowing children to travel alone after a taxi driver was arrested on suspicion of attempting to molest two teenage passengers.

The force said the alleged incident occurred when the two girls, aged 13 and 15, were in the driver's vehicle on their way home one evening.

The 13-year-old told her father what had happened when she returned home.

He then alerted police, who arrested the driver soon after.

Police said the taxi driver was Asian and the two teenagers were Arab, but did not reveal their specific nationalities.

The case has been referred to prosecutors.

Authorities sent out a reminder to parents to be mindful of the potential dangers of children travelling alone.

“Parents have a responsibility towards their children. Their role is important,” the force said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The parents knew about their daughters travelling alone and they left their children unattended.”

Police urged parents, guardians and other members of the public to ensure children were not placed in risky situations and to report any incidents or suspicious behaviour.