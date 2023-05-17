Man convicted of terrorism charges by UAE extradited from Jordan

A man convicted of terrorism offences by the UAE has been extradited to the Emirates from Jordan.

Khalaf Abdel Rahman Hamid Al Rumaithi was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in 2013 by the UAE's Federal Supreme Court.

Charges included establishing a secret organisation affiliated with the terrorist group the Muslim Brotherhood, according to state news agency Wam.

Al Rumaithi was handed over to UAE authorities after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

He will be tried again in court on the same charges of which he was previously found guilty, in accordance with UAE law for anyone sentenced to prison in their absence.

For two years before the ruling in 2013, investigators in the Emirates kept a close watch on more than 300 people suspected of having close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist social and political movement set up in Egypt in 1928.

All those under investigation were members of Al Islah.

Investigators found the organisation targeted people in the education system, including at schools, universities and ministries, with the aim of turning the public against the state.

Prosecutors accused 94 men and women of establishing, organising or administering the group and trying to divert the public's loyalty. They said they were seeking to undermine the principles of government and wanted to seize power. Seven of the 94 had their citizenship revoked because they had connections with international groups and were endangering state security.

The trial began at the State Security Court in Abu Dhabi in 2013 and continued with a further 12 hearings over the next four months. All the accused denied the charges against them.