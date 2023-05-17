Abu Dhabi pupils launch high-powered rocket in Texas desert

A group of pupils from Abu Dhabi have launched a high-powered rocket in the Texas desert as part of an educational initiative by their school.

The bright youngsters at American Community School of Abu Dhabi spent a year learning about and developing a model rocket that can be launched using a motor and compressed air, while carrying a 0.4kg payload.

The achievement was possible because the school enrolled in SystemsGo, an American programme that teaches Stem – science, tech, engineering and maths – and helps pupils build skills that could propel them into engineering careers.

Ryan Ayoub, a year 10 pupil, said that his group’s rocket, called Viper I, flew as high as 1,524 metres from the White Sands Missile Range on May 11.

It came close to reaching the altitude goal of 1,609 metres (1 mile) set for the programme.

“I would’ve described my stay in Texas as not being able to stay awake while also having issues going to sleep because of all that was going on in a short amount of time,” he said.

“All my woes were gone when I saw that green rocket fly. It was unbelievable for me. It sparked a sort of childlike joy in me which is always great.”

Pupils from different schools across the US also flew rockets from the range.

Last year, a rocket built by pupils at the Brazoswood High School in Texas flew 13,716 metres, setting a new world record for altitude achieved by a high school pupil-designed and built hybrid-motor propelled rocket.

Jeremiah Mathew, a year 10 pupil at the Abu Dhabi school, oversaw Viper I’s recovery systems and electronics.

He said even though the rocket’s parachute did not deploy due to a technical problem, it was still a “great learning experience”.

He also designed and wrote the code for the altimeter, a navigation instrument on the rocket, helping him hone his skills in computer science, electronics and circuitry.

“My highlight of this year-long journey would definitely be seeing our rocket lift off from the launch pad in Texas, which gave me an overwhelming sense of relief, joy and awe,” said Jeremiah, who watched the launch remotely from Abu Dhabi.

“Being a part of the ACS Rocket Club this year presented me with the perfect opportunity to partake in activities that not only aligned with my future academic pursuits but also resonated deeply with my genuine passions and interests.”

In 2021, three Emirati students from Abu Dhabi's Khalifa University launched high-powered rockets from the Mojave Desert in California, with some reaching 1,500 metres.

Students involved in the programme are required to spend their weekends camping in the desert, where they test and launch their rockets.

The successful project was part of a Stem programme by Decenture, an education technology company that has its headquarters in the US.

Stellar ambitions

More than 150 Emirati young people have been involved in various programmes linked to the company.

An increasing number of schools and companies in the UAE are becoming involved with space-related programmes, as the global space sector grows exponentially.

In the UAE, the sector is also thriving, with more projects being undertaken by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the UAE Space Agency – both government-owned organisations.

But the Emirates is also seeing a rise of space starts-ups, with the country now aiming to set up a space industry that will contribute to the national economy.

Monique Flickinger, superintendent of the American Community School of Abu Dhabi, said that they are teaching stem-focused subjects so their pupils can be prepared for the future.

“We want to provide our students with the ability to have choices,” she said.

“And to have background knowledge and experience because several corporations are actually offering full-ride scholarships, where students can work for their corporation after they finish their degree in either engineering, mathematics or aerospace.

“And I think it's exciting that the UAE has placed so much importance on this because it really is the next frontier.”