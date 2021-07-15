Emirati star students launch high-powered rockets in California desert

Sultan Baslaib, a student at Khalifa University, displays the rocket he built during an education programme in the US.

Three Emirati students have sky-high ambitions for the future after learning how to build and launch model rockets in the US.

The trio, who study aerospace engineering at Khalifa University, spent 15 days in California building the rockets from scratch before launching them to a target altitude of 1,570 metres in the Mojave Desert.

The successful project was part of a science, technology, engineering and maths programme by Decenture, an education technology company that has its headquarters in the US.

More than 150 Emirati youths have been involved in various programmes linked to the company.

Last month, it helped Rawand Al Hashmi, 21, Shouq Al Saadi, 20, and Sultan Baslaib, 20, participate in an initiative held by the Tripoli Rocketry Association.

All three students hope to go on to work at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, to help propel the country to even greater heights.

Shouq Al Saadi, left, and Sultan Baslaib prepare to test their rockets in the Mojave Desert in California. Decenture

“We had an amazing experience. I’m even more interested in developing rockets after this programme,” Mr Baslaib said.

“I learnt a lot of new things, especially about the electronics. We programmed a device that delays or locks down the parachute for a certain amount of time so that we can reach the altitude.

“On the simulator, the rocket was supposed to reach 1,570 metres, but with a bit more weight on the rocket, some of us reached 1,500 metres.

“By programming that device, we can also prevent the rocket from malfunctioning. These were all great new things to learn.”

Students involved in the programme are required to spend their weekends camping in the Mojave Desert, where they test and launch their rockets.

The trio were the first Emirati students to participate in the high-powered rocketry academy.

Ms Al Saadi said she was proud to represent her country.

“We went there representing the UAE and that really had a huge impact on me, and it was really special,” she said.

“Apart from the technical parts, what really made me happy was working with other nationalities. We learnt from each other and that was a wonderful experience.”

Ms Al Hashmi said she was grateful to receive practical experience, because the Covid-19 pandemic shifted the focus of her studies to theoretical aspects.

She said she developed skills such as graphic design, building a rocket and working with a team.

“I think one of the best things was that we learnt how to use a 3D printer,” Ms Al Hashmi said.

“It’s beneficial for us to learn how to use it, because, in our field we design and manufacture airplane or space vehicle parts.”

Loubna Hadid, founder of Decenture, said she hoped to bring the rocketry programme to the UAE in the future.

Some of the technology used in the rockets is not currently available for civilian use in the country.

“Hopefully, in the next two to three years, we will be able to work with local agencies and educational institutions to allow youths like these to get involved with such experiments,” she said.

“I’m hoping this has igniting something in them that would inspire their colleagues to join and be part of the programme next year.”

Mr Hadid said many students in the programme were curious about the UAE’s blossoming space programme.

The UAE has made international headlines for sending its first astronaut to space in 2019, while its Hope probe reached Mars in February 2021 and the nation has also started a long-term Moon exploration programme.

“I could hear questions coming from other students about what’s going on in the UAE. There’s a lot that’s going on, so the space programme is being more and more recognised,” she said.

