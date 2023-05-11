Wife jailed for 10 years by Dubai court for murder of husband

A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Dubai court after killing her husband in a knife attack.

The Bangladeshi woman stabbed her partner several times with a fruit knife after using tape to tie his legs as he slept, Dubai Criminal Court was told on Thursday.

Court records stated she slashed his throat twice before stabbing him in his chest and shoulder.

The victim, also from Bangladesh, grabbed the weapon and attempted to stab her, the court heard.

She pushed him away and fled the apartment, before attending Naif Police Station the same day to report that she had assaulted her husband.

The incident took place at their home in the Al Muraqabbat district of Dubai on April 26 last year.

She told officers she used to work as a prostitute.

“We were married on April 7, 2021 after a relationship,” said the woman in official records. "We had many disputes because he was physically assaulting me. I told him that I became pregnant three days before the incident and he was angry and beat me."

She claimed in evidence her husband was often under the influence of alcohol and had been unfaithful.

The court heard she "decided to kill him", adding that he had destroyed her life and she was determined to prevent him doing the same to the women he was cheating with.

She said he was alive when she left the apartment.

Police found the man dead when they went to the property.

A medical report showed the victim died after severe bleeding from his throat and chest.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison for premeditated murder and ordered to serve an additional six months for prostitution.

She is due to be deported after serving her jail term.

The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.