UAE mediation secures safety of Egyptian soldiers in Sudan

The UAE has successfully concluded the mediation process it led in co-operation with Cairo to secure the safety of Egyptian soldiers in Sudan.

The troops will be taken to the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, state news agency Wam reported.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces handed over 27 troops on Thursday morning.

UAE and Egypt expressed their appreciation to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its efforts in supporting the process.

Both countries emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at returning Sudanese authorities to the political process, to resolve all differences through dialogue, and to achieve progress in the transnational phase to reach political stability and security.

Fighting since Saturday between Sudan's army and the RSF has plunged the country’s capital Khartoum and other areas of the country into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in cities including the capital have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control.

On April 18, a 24-hour ceasefire began at 6pm local time, but hours later gunfire could be heard across Khartoum.

A second 24-hour truce began last night, but fighting continued unabated despite both sides claiming they were committed to the ceasefire.