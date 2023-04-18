Dubai's world record $I5m 'P7' number spotted on a Model X Tesla

Just what do you do with a world record-breaking Dh55 million ($15M) car number plate?

The number 7 raised eyebrows — and cash for a worthy cause — when it was sold in a fierce bidding war at a Dubai auction held in support of the UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign this month.

The purchase by an unnamed Emirati made headlines around the world and the premium plate has now been spotted out for a spin in a Model X Tesla.

Video footage of the electric vehicle hitting the road in Dubai has been widely shared on social media, including by a UAE minister.

World's most expensive license plate sells for $15 million and is seen on a Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/IchR5IW6BY — TeslaGiga4 (@TeslaOwnersDE) April 17, 2023

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application, recalled a visit by Tesla owner Elon Musk to Dubai.

“I remember Elon Musk's visit to Dubai to officially launch Tesla,” Mr Olama wrote on Twitter, in a post accompanied by video footage of the world's most expensive licence plate on the black Tesla.

“Now, a Model X carries the most expensive car number plate in the world ($15 million) in which all proceeds went to feeding people around the world.

“Next step is autonomous driving for the masses in the UAE.”

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced in July that Tesla vehicles would be added to the emirate's publicly-owned taxi fleet as the city looks to phase out petrol vehicles.

The authority said it was adding Model 3 saloons to Dubai Taxi Corporation's operations.

It follows a trial run since 2017 in which 172 Model S, X and 3s are used in the RTA's higher-end limo service.

The sale of the P7 number plate shattered the world record for the most expensive plate, set in 2008 when a businessman splashed out Dh52.2 million for Abu Dhabi's number 1 plate.

Dubai's record-setting number plate — in pictures