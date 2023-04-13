UAE weather: Fog and dust before cooler weekend temperatures

The UAE's weather bureau has forecast dust storms, light rain and cooler temperatures before the end of the week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said maximum temperatures are expected to reach up to 35 degrees in Dubai on Friday, whereas Abu Dhabi will be a degree cooler in the capital.

Clouds will begin to form over the eastern emirates on Friday, while western areas will be overcast with cooler temperatures as low as 16 degrees. Rainfall is expected during the day before humidity rises in the evening.

Gusts of wind reaching 45kph will hit the north and south, kicking up dust and sand that will decrease visibility for motorists.

Saturday will be sunnier with fewer clouds and cooler temperatures, with Dubai hitting highs of 29 degrees and Abu Dhabi reaching a degree higher.

By the end of the weekend, both will have highs of 28 degrees, dipping as low as 20 degrees at night in Dubai.

Monday will remain cool in Dubai with highs of 28 degrees, whereas Abu Dhabi will reach higher temperatures around 30 degrees.

