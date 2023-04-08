Thousands gather in Dubai for region's 'biggest Easter egg hunt'

Thousands of egg hunters young and old turned out for Dubai Parks and Resorts' Easter event on Saturday morning.

Believed to be largest in the region, the event had more than 100,000 colourful eggs holding prizes worth Dh250,000 hidden throughout the park.

Prizes included theme park tickets, overnight stays at Lapita hotel, along with tickets to The Green Planet and JumpX and meal vouchers for The Keg and Viva Ristorante.

