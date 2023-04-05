Iran names new ambassador to the UAE

Iran has appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016, state-linked news outlet IRNA said on Wednesday.

Reza Ameri previously served as a director general in Iran's Foreign Ministry and had diplomatic postings in Algeria, Sudan and Eritrea.

An Iranian delegation visited Abu Dhabi last month to discuss economic co-operation between the two countries, state news agency Wam said.

The two sides discussed the potential for boosting growth in areas such as energy, trade, transport and tourism.

The UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran in August.

The move by Iran comes only weeks after Tehran and Saudi Arabia reached a China-brokered deal to re-establish relations and reopen embassies within two months after several years of tensions.

Following the storming of the Saudi embassy in 2016 by protesters in Tehran over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric, the UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with the country after Saudi Arabia had also severed links.