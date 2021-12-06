Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Iranian President

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE's National Security Adviser, met his Iranian counterpart in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, which comes after a number of recent trips to countries including Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

Sheikh Tahnoun discussed expanding bilateral ties and regional issues with Ali Shamkhani, the country's top security official, Iran's Nournews reported. He then met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, said in a tweet that the visit of Sheikh Tahnoun to Tehran comes "as a continuation of Emirati efforts to strengthen ties and co-operation in the region and in line with what serves national interests".

He added that "the UAE seeks to solidify regional stability and prosperity through developing positive ties by dialogue".

With business ties to Iran stretching back more than a century, the emirate of Dubai, 150 kilometres across the Gulf, has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

However, political differences remain, particularly in relation to regional developments. In Yemen, the UAE is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that backs the internationally recognised government against Iran-allied Houthi fighters.