Ten endangered birds rescued in Sharjah in poaching crackdown

Sharjah authorities have rescued ten endangered birds as part of a major crackdown on poaching and illegal hunting in the emirate.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority joined forces with Sharjah Central Region Police and Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority to step up the fight against the illegal trade.

Officers confiscated the seabirds from a farm and seized 755 devices used to attract birds, commonly used by hunters, from two other sites during a series of raids carried out last month.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, underlined Sharjah's commitment to safeguarding biodiversity and clamping down on poaching activity.

"The specialised teams roam various regions to detect and prevent poaching and confiscate illegal devices and equipment used to carry out these inhuman acts,' said Ms Al Suwaidi.

"They also carry out awareness campaigns about the dangers of poaching migratory birds and the need for residents to avoid it."

She said the devices imitating bird sounds are commonly used to attract wildlife to a particular spot.

Poachers then set up nets to capture the birds or by releasing birds of prey, such as falcons, to hunt them, which is illegal due to the adverse effects on wildlife and the destruction of natural resources.

The authority said it issued four Dh10,000 on fines to offenders during enforcement action in March.

The seabirds were being illegally kept in the Al Jhudaira area of Sharjah.

They were freed in an operation carried out in partnership with Maleiha Police Centre.

The hunting of wild and migratory birds is prohibited under laws passed by Sharjah's Executive Council.