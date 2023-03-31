Sharjah child protection centre helpline received 60% more calls in 2022

Authorities in Sharjah received 60 per cent more calls in 2022, compared with the previous year, figures show.

The Sharjah Child and Family Protection Centre said it handled 3,487 reports from families, schools and children, up from 2,168 in 2021.

In the last quarter of 2022 alone, the centre received 1,449 reports, with the majority of them related to family disputes and online blackmail targeting children.

“Children neglected or abused by their families often seek solace and companionship through online interactions with strangers,” said Kholoud Al Ali, director of the centre.

"This makes them vulnerable to cyber criminals who manipulate and exploit their emotional fragility.

“Many cases we receive at the centre are similar to this scenario because of parents’ absence and failure to secure the most important right for their child, which is family security.”

She said the centre introduced a voice note service which has made it easier for children to report incidents of abuse directly.

“They can access this service easily and submit their report to get the help and protection they need,” Ms Al Ali said.

She said the centre continues to raise awareness among children and families through programmes, training courses and workshops that are designed by experts for each age group.

“We organise workshops aimed at increasing awareness of child protection, targeting not only families and educational institutions across the emirate but also hospitals, health centres, public and private departments,” she said.

These workshops cover various topics including physical and emotional abuse, online safety, and legal rights, to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect children from harm.

Children are also trained on how to report incidents to the centre.

She said the centre was dedicated to creating a safe environment for children in Sharjah.

“The centre's efforts in raising awareness, providing resources, and facilitating reporting channels are crucial steps in combating the issue of child abuse and ensuring the well-being of children in the UAE.”

Since it was launched in 2007, and until end of last year, the helpline at Sharjah Child and Family Protection Centre has received a total of 12,327 reports.