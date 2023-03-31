Nearly 90 Dubai drivers caught jumping red lights every day in 2022

Dubai Police detected an average of 87 cars a day driving through red lights last year, new data has shown.

The force recorded 31,783 such offences last year.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said some motorists increase their speed when the signal changes from green to amber.

“Crossing a red signal was among the top type of traffic offences last year,” Maj Gen Al Mazroui told The National.

"Motorists should be cautious while driving towards traffic lights to prevent accidents.

“It is a wrong behaviour to accelerate, as the signal turns red in a fraction of a second.

"Waiting for a few seconds or an extra minute is better than committing a serious offence or deadly accident."

The second most common reason for jumping red lights was not paying attention or being distracted while driving, Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

Police said the offenders had received 12 black points and a Dh1,000 ($272) fine

The vehicles involved were confiscated for a month and owners were ordered to pay a Dh3,000 release fee.

Motorists who jump red lights in Abu Dhabi face stiffer penalties than in other emirates.

According to the UAE’s federal traffic law, covering all the emirates, vehicles will be confiscated for 30 days and 12 black points added to the motorist's driving licence.

To release a car from the impound, owners must pay a Dh3,000 fee.

In September 2020, however, Abu Dhabi introduced a law requiring drivers who commit serious traffic offences to pay Dh50,000 to release their cars.

For drivers who jump a red light, their licence is confiscated for six months.

If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned.

The force said 2,850 drivers were fined in 2021 for jumping red lights, often due to distracted driving and lack of attention.