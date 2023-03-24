Ramadan is a special time to pray for Turkey and Syria quake victims, says Bishop

The head of the Catholic church in the UAE has asked the community to pray during Ramadan for the families who lost loved ones in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In a Ramadan message shared with The National, Bishop Paulo Martinelli sent good wishes to the Muslim community.

He urged the faithful to also remember those who had suffered untold hardships due to poverty and war.

“In a particular way, we remember the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the suffering humanity affected by war, sickness and hunger,” said Bishop Martinelli.

“Let us in a special way remember our brothers and sisters all over the world who have been adversely affected by immense difficulties and hardship.”

The Bishop is the Apostolic Vicar for Southern Arabia, the highest-ranking Catholic official in a jurisdiction covering the UAE, Oman and Yemen.

He said this year Ramadan and the Christian period of Lent coincided and gave people from both communities the opportunity to assist those in need.

Thursday marked the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month of the year in Islam.

Lent began last month and marks a period that Christians fast and pray in preparation for Easter.

Extending greetings to the Muslim community for Ramadan, the Bishop said: “This year Ramadan coincides with the Christian holy season of Lent which started three weeks ago.

“This year both Christians and Muslims have the opportunity to fast, pray and open themselves to the works of charity at the same time.

“It is a special time to recognise and celebrate that we belong to one human fraternity.”

He prayed for blessings for the UAE and hoped the time of reflection would unite people around the world.

“May this holy month help us to be closer to God and to our brothers and sisters,” Bishop Martinelli said.

“May it help us bring peace and friendship between people and nations to build a more human and fraternal world.

“May the most merciful and almighty God bless and protect our country and our world.”

