President Sheikh Mohamed calls women a 'source of love and strength' on Mother's Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has called women an “unwavering source of love, strength and inspiration” on Mother's Day.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to his mother, Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, and to all the mothers around the world.

“To my beloved mother, and mothers everywhere, you remain an unwavering source of love, strength and inspiration,” he said on Twitter.

“You are celebrated and cherished today and every day, and we pray for your continued health and happiness. I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, said mothers are a truly inspiring symbol of love, devotion and sincerity.

She said mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion.

The mother is the first school of belonging and loyalty, the pillar of society and the symbol of giving, Sheikha Fatima said.

Mother's Day is celebrated across the world on different days. In the UAE, it is held on March 21 each year.

March 21 was set aside as the special day for mothers in the Middle East several decades ago.

Egypt first declared March 21 as Mother's Day in 1956 and other nations in the Arab world followed suit.

In the UK, mothers were honoured on Sunday, but in many other countries the day is celebrated in May.