President Sheikh Mohamed pardons 1,025 prisoners before start of Ramadan 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed has pardoned 1,025 prisoners before the start of Ramadan.

UAE leaders typically offer pardons to hundreds of inmates each year in keeping with the generous spirit of the holy month.

The directives are in line with humanitarian efforts to rehabilitate prisoners and ease the burden on their families.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Wednesday.

The UAE will seek to deliver crucial support to people in need around the globe during Ramadan.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched an extended campaign to raise enough funds for one billion meals for the poor and hungry around the world.

The drive will start on the first day of Ramadan and run until the target is met.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic, or Hijri, calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which typically lasts for 29 or 30 days.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is also a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

Piety increases further during the final 10 days, especially on Laylat Al Qadr — the night of destiny.

That night is said to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. It is traditionally celebrated on the 27th night of Ramadan but its exact date is unknown.

The rewards for acts of worship carried out on this night are said to be more than the rewards of 1,000 months of worship.

