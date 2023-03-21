I can't feel if I'm up or down, Al Neyadi tells UAE residents about life in space

Apart from doing science and maintenance work on the International Space Station, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has also been busy conducting live video calls with UAE residents.

Dr Al Neyadi, 41, held his first live video call with the public on Tuesday at the Dubai Opera, an event that was attended by 1,900 students, police officers and residents.

Dressed in a blue astronaut jumpsuit, he took questions about how life has been so far since arriving at the orbiting laboratory about three weeks ago.

One of the pupils asked him what his biggest challenge has been.

“The space environment is very difficult but we are getting more familiar day after day,” Dr Al Neyadi said.

“I can be upside down, but I won't have that feeling.”

Microgravity conditions on the ISS causes astronauts to lose a sense of direction.

On Earth, for example, 'down' is the direction gravity pulls us to and 'up' is the opposite direction.

Keeping full in space

Dr Al Neyadi has also been trying different foods on the space station.

“Luckily, we have big variety of food. We have cargo vehicles that arrive to the station that bring our food,” Dr Al Neyadi said, while answering a pupil's question about what he has been eating.

“For example, this morning I had scrambled eggs which comes in a dehydrated packet, so all we need to do is to fill it with water hot water.”

He said he has also been eating sweets.

Dr Al Neyadi's full menu at the space station has not been revealed yet, but he does have Emirati cuisines with him.

Getting some shut-eye

Another pupil asked the astronaut how he sleeps if there is a lack of gravity.

Dr Al Neyadi said that he only needs some kind of restraining band that keeps him from floating away.

“We don't really need a pillow,” he said.

Astronauts restrain their body in a small sleeping compartment or sleeping bag to stay in one place.

Astronauts in the past have also complained about a lot of background white noise on the ISS, including the sound of air-conditioning fans and machinery, so many use ear plugs.

Exercising to keep bones healthy

Dr Al Neyadi said he exercises daily for two hours, which is mandatory for astronauts.

“We tend to lose body mass because we don't have gravity here,” he said.

“That's why we have to train two hours every day on a treadmill, a cycle or a weightlifting device.”

Astronauts cannot feel weight in space, so they have to create resistance when lifting weights, for example, using a vacuum cylinder that simulates weight.