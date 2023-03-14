Edward Hobart appointed as new UK ambassador to UAE

The UK government has announced that Edward Hobart will replace Patrick Moody as the new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Hobart, a career diplomat with more than 20 years' experience in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), has served in various high-profile roles.

The new ambassador brings experience of diplomatic, consular and administrative roles to the UAE post, having spent the past six years as director of the estates, security and network directorate at the FCO.

Before that, he served as migration envoy from 2015 to 2017 and held several other high-profile positions within the FCO, including head of the Libya unit and acting chief information officer.

The new ambassador also served as HM Consul General in Dubai from 2012 to 2015 and as deputy head of mission in Abu Dhabi from 2011 to 2012.

Edward Hobart was HM Consul General in Dubai from 2012 to 2015. Mona Al-Marzooqi / The National

Mr Hobart also spent four years in Kuala Lumpur as head of the political, economic and public diplomacy team, and two years in Havana as the Third and later Second Secretary.

Before joining the FCO in 1993, he worked as an assistant desk officer in the Africa Department (Southern) and held various roles within the Information Department and Public Services Directorate.

The new ambassador is expected to represent the UK on bilateral issues and global challenges, such as co-operation on climate change and energy security.