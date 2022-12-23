Stronger UK links praised by UAE ambassador

The relationship between the UAE and Britain has strengthened significantly in the past year, highlighted by Prince William's visit to the Emirates and booming exports, the UAE's London embassy said.

In a series of tweets, ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul said that the bonds with London have grown considerably after a series of events over the past 12 months including the Prince of Wales’s visit to Expo 2020 Dubai for his inaugural Earthshot prize earlier this year.

The ambassador also labelled the UAE as a “powerhouse of trade and investment” and an international centre for “culture and sport”.

This has led to an expansion of trade with Britain with the Emirates receiving £8.3 billion ($10.01 billion) in exports from the UK in the first quarter of this year.

The UAE is becoming one of Britain’s most important trading partners and continues to be a growth market for UK exports.

The UAE and the Embassy have had many highlights in 2022!@Expo2020Dubai brought millions of people to the UAE and now the site stands as an example of sustainable living as the @ExpoCity 🏙 (1/6) pic.twitter.com/xH1TUx4aMm — UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) December 22, 2022

The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) is also a large export market for the UK including life sciences, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

The number of British companies operating in the Emirates has expanded to more than 5,000 including BP, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, alongside the 120,000 expatriates living in the country.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed with Prince William and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, at Expo 2020 Dubai, February 10, 2022. AFP

“That partnership should leverage so much more,” the ambassador said in a speech marking the UAE’s 51st National Day last month. “The ambition is high. The commitment is unstinting and therefore working together I give you an assurance from the United Kingdom that all paths offer the foundation for an ever-strengthening friendship.”

UAE ministers have visited Britain to discuss further improving trade relations with the help of agreements such as the Sovereign Investment Partnership.