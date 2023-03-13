President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim

President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed bilateral relations in a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the Emir of Qatar.

During the call on Sunday, the leaders explored areas for further collaboration.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in 2026, and confirmed that the UAE will withdraw its request to host the meetings.

He wished the Emir and Qatar every success in hosting the global gatherings.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support for its candidacy to host the IMF and World Bank meetings.