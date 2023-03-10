UAE sends 14 tonnes of relief aid to Ukraine

The UAE sent an aircraft carrying 14 tonnes of relief aid to Ukraine on Friday.

The aid included blankets and personal care supplies, and LED bulbs to help the people manage the harsh winter conditions, news agency Wam said.

These supplies are part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian assistance aimed to help the Ukrainian people during the crisis.

This shipment will first be flown to Warsaw and then sent to Ukraine.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ukraine's first lady

Since the beginning of the war, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to people affected by the situation in Ukraine.

In October it was announced that $100 million would be provided to Ukrainians. The Emirates also established an air bridge that sent 11 planes carrying approximately 550 tonnes of relief supplies, including two aircraft from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, with basic food and medical items.

Six ambulances and 2,520 generators have also been delivered to help people in Ukraine and those living as refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.