A Closer Look: Where to go for a quick getaway from the UAE?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE is within an eight-hour flight from two-thirds of the world's population, which makes it ideally located for those keen on exploring new destinations.

Home to two major UAE airlines - Emirates and Etihad Airways - there's no shortage of flight connections available from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to exciting places around the world, many of which are reachable in just a few short hours.

But where are some of the best places to travel to and where should people go if they are seeking adventure, relaxation or endless sunshine?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to deputy travel editor Hayley Skirka about some of the best places to travel to from the UAE and why.

