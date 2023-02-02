A Closer Look: will plant-based jet fuel reduce airlines' carbon footprint?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Emirates Airline made history this week with the first flight in the Mena region powered by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel.

One engine ran on the biofuel while the other used regular jet fuel to act as a baseline for comparison.

The flight lasted an hour, completing a loop over the sea.

So how much does this new plant-based fuel reduce CO2 emissions and is it feasible for every airline in the world to use it?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Deena Kamel about what this test flight means for the future of aviation.

