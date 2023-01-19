A Closer Look: Did you catch the article ChatGPT wrote for us?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Artificial intelligence has been around for a while but recently, a new kind of software has captured people's attention.

ChatGPT is a programme that allows users to generate anything from computer coding, limericks and, as we discovered, entire news articles.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Nick Webster about what this technology can do and how it can be used in the future.

Read more

AI chatbot to 'change education for ever', CEO says at Davos

ChatGPT heralds a new era in the classroom

Is AI the future of art? — in pictures