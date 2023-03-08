Meet the women pushing for mental health reforms in Abu Dhabi

The ability to nurture and care for others is a quality that comes naturally to Dr Nahida Ahmed.

Dr Ahmed says a good mother is one who encourages you to become your best self — the attributes that are also needed by a therapist or psychiatrist.

Both make sure the people under their care get the warmth and emotional connectedness that are key to living a happy life.

“My roles are an extension of one another”, said Dr Ahmed. She is the chairwoman of the Behavioural Health Council at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and also serves as the chairwoman of the Mental Health Task Force at Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

“It’s all about caring for people and supporting them to do better.”

Dr Ahmed’s passion for giving back is one of the main drivers behind the work she does.

Mental health support for all

The Emirati author and lecturer has taken on implementing mental health reforms across the UAE and fighting the stigma that surrounds mental health.

Under her supervision earlier this year, the Department of Health successfully integrated mental health check-ups within primary care services at public clinics in the capital.

This aligns with her personal and professional vision to normalise mental health awareness and create a holistic model for treatment.

Under this initiative, patients in Abu Dhabi are evaluated for mental wellness with a simple checklist. They are then either given a diagnosis and treated by primary care providers or referred for more specialised help, if needed.

Dr Nahida Ahmed. Photo: Dr Ahmed

“Primary care providers are those who own your health records, and whether you have a cold or have depression, they can be your guide to get the proper help”, said Dr Ahmed.

“Training primary care providers to understand the symptoms, diagnose the situation and assess the needed next steps is part of our holistic model.”

About 100 medics in Abu Dhabi were trained to assess and diagnose mental health problems and 450 medical professionals were trained in suicide prevention when the initiative was rolled out in January.

Dr Ahmed said the initiative was welcomed by the public.

“There is a noticeable change in perception of mental health in the UAE”, she said.

“Across different ages, the stigma surrounding mental well-being is dwindling and people are understanding that it’s an illness that can affect everybody, with no shame.

“There is nothing more gratifying than changing someone’s trajectory in life. That in itself is magical and fuels me every day.”

Working with the younger generation

Another woman who is working for the welfare of the younger generation is Dr Vedrana Mladina, clinical psychologist and associate director of counselling at New York University Abu Dhabi.

“I love working with students and young people”, said Dr Mladina. “The seeds of empowerment you plant in them today are what you sow in the near future”.

Random acts of kindness initiative organised at NYUAD, as part of its mental health awareness programme. Photo: Dr Vedrana Mladina

Through her role at the university, Dr Mladina oversees outreach programmes and initiatives that aim to simplify mental health for students and teach them that little things can make a difference.

“The simplicity makes it doable”, she told The National. “It reminds them of the small things they can do to feel and be better, and it’s more likely to stick with them long-term.”

Not only does the university organise educational campaigns for the students, but it also gives them the space to present their ideas on how to improve mental health and suggest resources they would like to have.

“When you listen to what they have to say, you see you can learn from young people as much as they learn from you”, said Dr Mladina.

“It [Abu Dhabi] is one of the few places in the world where we have the appropriate channels, tools and support to boost mental health."