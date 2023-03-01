One in four people across the world struggling with mental health, study finds

More than a quarter of people across the world struggled with their mental health last year, an international study has found.

The Mental State of the World Report 2022 — which polled more than 400,000 people in 64 countries — said there had been “no recovery” from a steep decline in well-being prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research revealed a widespread failure to bolster mental health, with the top-performing countries in the survey merely “managing”.

The report was based on a 300-point mental health quotient (MHQ) — with 0 to 100 considered to be distressed or struggling, and within that range 50 to 100 deemed to be managing, those above 100 succeeding and those from 150-200 thriving.

The results were published by Sapien Labs, a US non-profit which tracks mental health among internet-enabled populations around the world.

No country reached the 100-point mark, with Tanzania topping the league table with an MHQ of 93.6.

The UK — which has been beset by political upheaval, frequent strikes over working conditions and a cost-of-living crisis — was bottom of the rankings on 46.2.

The UAE received 70 points, with 23.3 per cent of respondents struggling or distressed, up 4 per cent from the 2021 findings.

“I think what we're seeing is the latent response to the pandemic in terms of its impact on mental health which has not been fully realised”, said Dr Yaseen Aslam, medical director at the Psychiatry and Therapy Centre in Dubai.

“We're still only beginning to discover the true psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic and also the effects of the lockdown.

“The lack of availability of services to treat people with mental health [problems] had a very, very dramatic and significant impact.”

How did different countries fare?

The study found that people in Spanish-speaking Latin America were doing the best, with the UK, South Africa and Brazil at the bottom of the list.

The UK also had the second-highest percentage, at 35.7 per cent, of people who were distressed or struggling, while at 32.1 per cent Australia was number four on the list and Ireland took the fifth spot.

“The UK in particular, is very much dependent upon the National Health Service and it's quite clear that the National Health Service is unfortunately struggling significantly”, said Dr Aslam.

“There's a huge exodus of highly-qualified professionals, nursing staff, and doctors in all specialities. People are unable to access primary care.

“The first port of call for people with mental health difficulties is the general practitioner and people are unable to access their GPS due to lengthy waiting lists and lack of availability.”

Fractured family unit impacts well-being

The study said that globally young adults are three to four times more likely to struggle with their mental health than their parents’ generation.

The report found family relationships are breaking down, leaving young adults vulnerable to mental health issues.

“On average only 22 per cent of young adults 18-24 were close to their families compared to 44 per cent of the oldest generation aged 75+, a two-fold difference. Conversely, 10 per cent in the 18-24 age group did not get along with any of their family and preferred not to see them, compared to only 3 per cent of the oldest generation”, said the report.

Dr Yaseen Aslam, medical director at The Psychiatry and Therapy Centre in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The study suggested that there was a profound relationship between close bonds and mental well-being, and that the breakdown of family relationships was a major contributor to the decline in the mental well-being of younger people.

Younger adults reported increasingly higher rates of family instability, conflict and lack of emotional warmth during childhood years, despite increasing rates of material support from their parents and investment in their accomplishments.

They were also three times more likely to have poor adult family relationships compared to their parents’ generation and twice as likely to lack friends who would help them in times of need.

Dr Adrian Harrison, a child & educational psychologist at Kidsfirst Medical Centre in Abu Dhabi, said having support networks in place remains crucial.

“Good quality relationships and friendships are integral to preserving our well-being”, he said.

Dr Aslam said young people placed less emphasis on such bonds, leading them to become more isolated.

“There's a lesser emphasis among younger generations on the importance of family and friendships, in terms of the positive effects of relationships”, he said.

“In the younger generation they're becoming more and more detached, and isolated in their behaviour, they're more comfortable engaging in solitary activities in front of a screen.

“I think such is the importance that screen time and devices and social media internet use take in the life of young children these days, that the importance of relationships has been lost and eroded.

“Because they communicate through applications and various media on the device, they're losing the importance and the benefits of social communication, especially when it comes to family members.”

He said the loss of kindness and connections with family members, and the impact of the internet and social media on family relationships, could be seen in the way young children communicate with each other.