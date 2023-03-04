Rafael Vinoly, architect of NYU Abu Dhabi, dies aged 78

Rafael Vinoly, the Uruguayan-born and New York-based architect who designed the NYU Abu Dhabi campus among several other worldwide landmarks, died aged 78 on Thursday.

His death, reportedly caused by an aneurysm, was announced by his son Roman on Friday. "He was a visionary who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched through his work," Roman wrote on the Rafael Vinoly Architects website.

Vinoly designed more than 600 buildings around the world, spanning hotels, airports, stadiums, offices, residential and more.

Some of his best-known works include London's eccentric Walkie-Talkie building, which is wider at the top than the bottom and appears to sag and is officially called The Fenchurch Building. Elsewhere, he designed the Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra's home venue, the Frederick P Rose Hall, in New York; the Kimmel Centre for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia — featuring multiple auditoriums under a large vaulted glass roof; and the Tokyo International Forum, which is a convention centre that looks like an inverted ship housed under glass.

He also designed Manchester City's City Football Academy in England. The club expressed its condolences on Twitter, stating: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our cherished friend and renowned architect, Rafael Vinoly who designed the club's training ground, City Football Academy.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Read more Young generation of Gulf artists present new Arab narratives at Art Dubai

Vinoly also designed NYU Abu Dhabi's campus on Saadiyat Island, a sweeping 40-acre project, spanning a network of 29 academic, arts, residential, communal and research buildings. The project was designed to integrate regional and western methods of planning, to create a microclimate that would promote a "flowering of intellectual liberalism in the heart of the Middle East", as described by Vinoly's firm.

His son Roman said: "He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world's most recognisable and iconic structures, among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo and 20 Fenchurch Street in London."

Scroll through images other famous people who have died in 2023 below