Umbrellas out as UAE sees rainy start to March

Abu Dhabi saw a rainy start to March on Wednesday with scattered showers over the capital.

Heavier rain is forecast for Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Thursday.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be mostly dry on Friday and Saturday, with rainfall expected in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Oman.

There will be lows of 17ºC and highs of 33ºC, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

March normally sees changeable conditions as the winter season ends and warmer spring months arrive.

Damper, more humid mornings and evenings are more common, while the mercury will often reach the low-to-mid 30s during the day.