Dubai volunteers pack vital Turkey-Syria earthquake relief aid

An army of volunteers turned out in force in Dubai on Sunday to deliver key support to survivors of the deadly earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Members of the public were only too happy to give up their spare time at the weekend to help box up essential supplies bound for both nations at an event held at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Vital goods such as dry food and warm bedding were packed into boxes in the latest relief effort organised under the UAE's Bridges of Giving campaign.

The Emirates Red Crescent gift boxes also included poignant letters of support written by children.

The death toll from the devastating natural disaster has surpassed 50,000.

Millions more people have been affected after the earthquake - and subsequent aftershocks - flattened thousands of buildings.

The UAE has joined the international community in coming to the aid of both countries.

Expand Autoplay A woman is assisted after another earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey. All photos by Reuters

On Friday, 10 Syrian earthquake survivors arrived in Abu Dhabi to receive crucial medical treatment.

The patients were transported on a special evacuation flight which included doctors, anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics along with the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Crescent in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, under the directive of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while children aged nine, 10, 12, 14 and 16 were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

The UAE has offered Syria a fleet of 10 new ambulances as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the UAE's humanitarian mission to help the earthquake-hit country.

The move was approved by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

Earlier this month, thousands of volunteers offered a helping hand in packing aid for those affected by the deadly quake at events held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Expo City Dubai’s exhibition centre.

The UAE has delivered more than 3,000 tonnes of aid on more than 100 flights

The support was carried out under Operation Gallant Knight 2, led by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Emirates Red Crescent.

The mission has seen Emirati rescue teams and essential medical equipment being flown in.