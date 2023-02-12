My Dubai Rent: Family pay Dh63,000 for apartment with great light and low traffic levels

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay in rent, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

Dubai resident Wafa Ahmad, 37, pays Dh63,000 to live in a two-bedroom apartment in Sports City.

She lives with her husband and two children having moved in two months ago.

Ms Ahmad chose the apartment because of Sports City’s location on the outskirts of the city, making travel into Abu Dhabi and Sharjah much easier with less traffic to contend with.

The Jordanian, who works in public relations, invited The National into her home to show us why it is so special to her.

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

One of the main reasons for choosing this area is that it has direct access to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

It’s very easy to get out of here as there’s not as much traffic in the mornings.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is also close by and it has a mall, which is convenient, plus Motor City is right beside us, too, with many restaurants.

The apartment itself has three bathrooms and three balconies and there is a lot of natural light, which is a major bonus.

It also comes with a closed kitchen, which is great because, as Arabs, we like to cook a lot so this means the smell isn’t in every room, which happens with open American-style kitchens.

What about the facilities and community around you?

There is a sauna, gym and small swimming pool in the building, which is great when I want to work out.

We have many other options as well in nearby communities, which are easy to get to because of where we are.

There are parks in JVC and Dubai Hills, which are only a few minutes away.

Of course, because we are in Dubai this means we are never far from a beach too.

Did you look at many properties before choosing this one?

We looked at several places, especially in Arjan, but they were either not in the right budget for us or they just didn’t feel right.

There were options in JVC, too, but we didn’t like the buildings and they weren’t for us.

When we looked here we knew it was the home for us. We didn’t have to pay agency fees either, which was a big help.

All the fees were out in the open and there was nothing hidden so it made the whole process very easy for us.

Do you see yourself staying for the long haul?

We will be here for two to three years. That’s because we are planning to move to America as both of our children have US passports.

Is there anything you would change about your home if you could?

I would prefer it if there was a separate room for my maid. We did look at other places that had maid rooms but they just weren’t right.

They didn’t have the right design and space we wanted and they didn’t have good light either.