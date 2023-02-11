Emirati earthquake rescue team saves child, 11, trapped under rubble for five days

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

An Emirati team has completed the remarkable rescue of an 11-year-old child trapped under rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey.

The search and rescue crew, part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight/2, also pulled a man believed to in his 50s or 60s to safety during the mission.

Both survivors subsequently received medical treatment and are in good health, state news agency Wam said.

"The Emirati team worked incredibly hard during the operation to save the two victims in the Kahramanmaraş province until it was successful, after they had been trapped among the rubble for nearly 120 hours," Wam said.

"The survivors have been successfully treated by the involved medical professionals, and they are currently in good health."

The Emirati search-and-rescue teams helping earthquake survivors involve 134 rescue workers.

It is the second life-saving operation conducted by the 134-strong Emirati team in the region this week.

A Syrian family were pulled from the rubble after a five-hour rescue effort, also in Kahramanmaras.

Medical teams rushed to attend to the injured family, a mother and her two daughters and son, before they were transferred to a hospital in Turkey.

Friends and family of the rescued family were at the site where the house collapsed, according to Wam, which was with the Emirati rescue team at the time.

UAE provides key support

The UAE is delivering vital assistance on the ground following the world's deadliest earthquake in a decade.

The death toll following Monday's disaster has exceeded 23,000 and is expected to rise further.

The Emirates has sent 17 aid flights to Turkey and another 10 to Syria so far, delivering 107 tonnes of crucial relief supplies.

This is made up of 87 tonnes of food supplies and 20 tonnes of medical supplies as well as 432 tents.

Emirates airline will team up with Dubai's International Humanitarian City to deliver as much as 100 tonnes of crucial aid to survivors of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

An air bridge is being established to transport urgent relief supplies, medical items and equipment over the next two weeks to support on-ground aid efforts and search and rescue activities in both countries, Emirates said.

The first two aid flights took off on Friday, carrying high thermal blankets and family tents, medical kits and shelter items.

In the coming days, more consignments of blankets, tents, shelter kits, flash lights, water distribution ramps and trauma and emergency health kits will be transported on Emirates aircraft.