UAE weather: Scattered showers on Sunday with more rain this week

Light rain is expected in the UAE on Sunday with more wet weather later in the week.

Chilly temperatures will continue in the mornings and evenings, with highs of around 25ºC.

The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 8.3°C on Jebel Jais, the country's highest peak.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents have donned jumpers, hoodies and insulated jackets in the past few weeks as temperatures dipped.

On Wednesday, they may need raincoats, too, as rain is forecast.

Dubai, the Northern Emirates and Oman are expected to see the tail end of a weather front that is moving south through the Gulf.

January and February are the coldest and wettest months for the Emirates, with several days of rain in each month typical — but summer storms are becoming more common due to climate change.

