My Dubai Rent: All is rosy in The Gardens for family paying Dh48,000 for two-bedroom home

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

Maroun Farah, from Lebanon, has lived in the same apartment since 2014 and has no intention of moving anytime soon.

The 42-year-old, who works in the public relations industry, loves the fact that his home in The Gardens, next to Ibn Battuta Mall, is surrounded by lush greenery, within a gated community.

This gives him and his wife peace of mind that their three children can play safely outside without having to worry about heavy traffic.

Mr Farah invited The National into the two-bedroom apartment he calls home, to see first-hand why it is so special to him.

Maroun Farah is happy with family life in the apartment he has called home since 2014. Pawan Singh / The National

How much do you pay in rent?

I am paying Dh48,300 over four cheques a year to live here, when I first moved here in 2014 I was paying Dh60,000 but then it went down as far as Dh40,000 during the pandemic.

It has gone back up a little bit but it’s still a great deal, especially compared to what I was first paying.

What is the best aspect of living where you do?

There is so much greenery around here. I would say around 70 to 80 per cent of the community is made up of greenery from parks to football and cricket pitches.

It’s a good place as well for my three kids to go out and play every day. They usually head out at the same time from 4.30 until 6.30pm, which is good for them as they get exercise and my wife and I know they are safe.

The lush greenery of the area is a big draw. Pawan Singh / The National

The community is gated and there are lots of cameras, so I know they are safe. My brother lives in one of the other buildings in the community as well so there is a real sense of family for us here.

Our children have lots of friends living in the community as well, which is important to us.

Where did you live before moving here?

Believe it or not, I was living in another building here in The Gardens and before then I lived for a year in Discovery Gardens, which is not too far away.

I really like the community around here and have no plans at all to move anywhere else.

What kind of facilities do you have in your community?

There are swimming pools, tennis courts, football and cricket pitches.

It’s also incredibly convenient as well. Ibn Battuta Mall is only a five-minute walk away so that is a major benefit.

We are well-located here too, close to both JBR and Dubai Marina. It is convenient if I need to travel to any other part of Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

We are extremely close to the metro station too, which is another advantage.

Is there anything you could change about your home if you could?

I don’t own the apartment so there’s not much I can change really. Actually if I was given the opportunity to buy it outright I would definitely consider it.

You can’t really do much in the way of refurbishment if you don’t own the property.