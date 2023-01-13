More than 10,000 in Abu Dhabi have registered to become organ donors

More than 10,000 people in Abu Dhabi have registered to become organ donors since the country passed a law in 2016 allowing organ transplants from both the living and the dead.

The emirate's Department of Health announced the milestone number on Friday and encouraged more people to sign up for the programme.

It said people from different nationalities, backgrounds and ages had signed up.

The country launched the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation — or Hayat, which means life — in November.

The programme aims to encourage members of the community to sign up to the cause to help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure.

One donor can save up to eight lives through the donation of organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs and pancreas.

To expand its reach, the emirate's Department of Health, in partnership with public and private entities, has held a series of community events and activities, such as the Zayed Charity Marathon and the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022.

Who can become an organ donor and how can you register?

Any person in the UAE who is at least 21 and holds an Emirates ID can register his/her desire to donate their organs in the event they are declared brain dead.

After completing the registration, the applicant will receive an electronic donor card.

Read More Heart transplant gives six-month-old Emirati girl new lease of life in Riyadh

UAE residents can register to become donors through the Ministry of Health's website.

Which hospitals are authorised to carry out organ transplants?

Only a handful of hospitals in the country can carry out organ transplants in the UAE. They are:

Cleveland Clinic Hospital (Abu Dhabi)

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (Abu Dhabi)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (Abu Dhabi)

Dubai Hospital (Dubai)

Mediclinic Hospital (Dubai)

Al Jalila Specialist Hospital for Children (Dubai)

Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital (Sharjah)

There is no compensation for organ donation as human organ trafficking is a crime under UAE law.

UAE organ donation campaign - in pictures