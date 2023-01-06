Some schools in Fujairah switch to remote learning on Friday due to unstable weather

Schools and nurseries in Fujairah and the eastern region that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum switched to remote learning on Friday, after unstable weather was forecast for the next few days.

Emirates Schools Establishment, the regulator, sent a circular to schools in Fujairah on Thursday to inform parents and transportation services about the temporary move to remote studies.

Plans for next week have yet to be announced, but schools were instructed to follow up and check the weather forecast in the coming days and communicate with the regulator for the latest updates.

“Headteachers should follow the weather news and forecast,” the circular said.

Parents were told by the schools on Thursday to reactivate their children's online accounts on Microsoft Teams.

“Dear parents, due to the expected weather, studies will be carried out remotely on Friday, January 6, 2023, through the Microsoft Teams app. Pupils should attend the online classes,” the message said.

🚨#WeatherAlert: Due to the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions accompanied by heavy rains and winds, please take care and caution while driving the vehicle and avoid valleys and places where water flows. — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 6, 2023

Eminence Private School in Fujairah confirmed to The National that studies were held remotely on Friday.

Rain is forecast in the UAE this weekend, with cold weather expected to sweep across the country.

A band of rain that moved over Doha and Riyadh on Friday will make its way towards the UAE's coastal cities, according to Windy.com. Showers are expected to be heaviest on Saturday afternoon.

The UAE's National Centre for Meteorology said there would be cloudy weather on Friday, with a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures.

Highs of about 25°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be a degree warmer.

The Ministry of Interior issued a weather warning to motorists on Friday.

“Due to the possibility of the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions, please take care while driving and avoid valleys and places where water flows,” the ministry said in a tweet.

In July 2022, torrential rain caused major disruption in Fujairah and the Northern Emirates, leading to waterlogged roads and closures, overflowing wadis and damage to homes.

Officials then said more than 800 people were rescued and 3,800 were placed in temporary accommodation.

UAE weather this week - in pictures