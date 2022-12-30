President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Indian leader Modi on death of mother

President Sheikh Mohamed has extended his sympathies to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother.

Heeraben Modi died in the early hours of Friday morning, aged 100.

She had suffered from health problems and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, since Wednesday.

Mr Modi led a funeral procession on Friday in the city of Gandhinagar, in Gujarat.

I offer my deepest condolences to my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our heartfelt sympathies are with him and his family during this difficult time. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 30, 2022

“I offer my deepest condolences to my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

Mr Modi, who shared a close bond with his mother, paid tribute to her on Twitter.

“A glorious century lasts at the feet of God … in my Maa, I have always felt that trinity that contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karmayogi and a life committed to values,” he wrote.

He also shared memories of her 100th birthday in June.

Read More Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother dies at 100

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing that I always remember, 'Work with intelligence and live life with purity,'” he said.

Heeraben Modi lived her entire life in Raysan village, near Gandhinagar.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi met in Abu Dhabi in June to help further bolster the close links between their countries.

During his visit, Mr Modi offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa in May, recalling his honourable humanitarian values.

The Indian Prime Minister also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - in pictures