Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother dies at 100

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has died at the age of 100.

She had been suffering from health problems and was being treated at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat.

She was admitted on Wednesday but her condition deteriorated and she died at about 3.30am on Friday.

Mr Modi, who shared a close bond with his mother, paid tribute to her on Twitter.

"A glorious century lasts at the feet of God ... in my Maa, I have always felt that trinity that contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karmayogi and a life committed to values," he wrote.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

He also shared memories of her 100th birthday in June.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing that I always remember, 'Work with intelligence and live life with purity,'" he said.

She lived her entire life in Raysan village, near Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with her younger son.

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party gather at a Hindu temple in Amritsar to perform the havan ritual after Mr Modi's mother was admitted to hospital. AFP

Mr Modi never missed a chance to meet his mother on her birthday or during official trips to the western state.

He often spoke about his upbringing and gave credit to his mother for her sacrifices and instilling values in him.

Ministers, politicians and journalists in India also paid tribute to her.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained” by her death.