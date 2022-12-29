Two men arrested in Dubai on suspicion of selling fake motor oil

Dubai Police have arrested two men on suspicion of selling fake motor oil after raiding a warehouse that was used as a packaging and storage site.

Officials said they found 2,500 bottles of oil at the warehouse.

The men are accused of copying the labels of international brands and putting them on the bottles to dupe customers into believing they were genuine.

Col Khalid Al Shaikh, director of the anti-economic crime department at Dubai Police, said the force received information about people using labels of a famous company to sell fake oil.

“Such activities not only tarnish the reputation of the original companies but risk the lives of drivers as counterfeit oil can damage vehicle engines and lead to accidents. The source and the quality of the fake oil are not verified,” he said.

Dubai Police said they alerted the company that its brand name was being used to sell fake oil.

“The company didn’t know someone was using their name on fake oil bottles," he said.

The men have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigations.

Dubai Police urged people to have their cars serviced and to buy parts and products from reputable garages.

“Using fake spare parts or duplicate engine oil causes serious accidents and loss of reputation and business for licensed companies. It is important to alert the authority about such suspicious activities," Col Al Shaikh said.

People can contact Dubai Police through its app or by calling 999 and 901 if they suspect counterfeit products are being sold.