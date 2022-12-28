Watch: heavy rain in UAE creates waterfalls in Hatta

Mountains and cliffs in Hatta were transformed into gushing waterfalls as heavy rains drenched the country this week.

Incredible images and videos captured in Hatta on Wednesday showed heavy streams of water in the mountains.

The rain subsided after mild showers on Wednesday morning, but it will remain cloudy most of the day. Temperatures will range from 18°C to the mid-20s.

Ras Al Khaimah received 4mm of rain in 24 hours. Photo: NCM

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be cloudy on Thursday and Friday, and there is a possibility of light rain on Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah received 4mm of rain in one day, which created waterfalls and streams in the mountains. Valleys were also full of water.

NCM's weather warning remains in place. Winds of up to 40kph are expected and seas will remain rough with waves reaching a height of about 2m until Thursday, 6am.

Road users are advised to drive cautiously and avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Police in Ras Al Khaimah closed the road leading to Jebel Jais due to unstable weather.

On Tuesday, authorities in several Gulf countries renewed weather warnings as the region continues to reel under heavy rains.

Oman has been hammered by heavy rain in the past few days and the country's meteorological department said rain is expected until Thursday morning.

The capital Muscat was hit the hardest, resulting in flooded homes and streets. Two people died due to extreme weather conditions.

