Weather alerts issued by UAE authorities on last day of rain this year

UAE authorities have issued yellow and orange weather alerts for Wednesday, which is forecast to be the last day of rain before the new year.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued the alerts for large parts of the Emirates and urged people to “be aware” of the wet weather.

The rain is forecast to fall mostly inland and in the Northern Emirates, but some rain is also expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Videos shared by the centre show areas of the UAE facing flash floods and heavy downpours.

Police have urged motorists to be careful while driving in wet conditions.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach a high of 25°C on Wednesday, with Dubai reaching 24°C.

On Thursday, highs of 24°C and 23°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, while no more rain is forecast for the rest of the week.

A yellow alert means people should be take care during outdoor activities.

An orange alert indicates that hazardous conditions are expected.

The rarely seen red alert is a warning for people to be extremely vigilant because "hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast".