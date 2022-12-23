UAE-led initiative provides clean water for Sudanese villages

The residents of two rural villages in eastern Sudan now have access to clean water, thanks to a UAE-led initiative.

Tawit and Tahir, both in Kassala State, were provided with two small solar-powered water basins and a groundwater pumping system that can provide 20 litres of drinking water to the villagers.

The humanitarian initiative, named Beyond2020, was launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in collaboration with leading local and international organisations.

The initiative offers critical, life-transforming solutions to vulnerable communities in remote areas around the world.

The clean water project for Tawit and Tahir villages was carried out by a non-profit in the UK named Practical Action, which won the Zayed Sustainability Award in 2017.

Beyond2020 has positively affected eight countries and benefitted the lives of about 110,000 people so far, according to state news agency Wam.

With the objective to go “beyond generations”, “beyond borders” and “beyond limits”, the initiative supports Zayed Sustainability Prize winners and finalists in their efforts to reach people in need.

A past winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize has used the Dh2.2 million prize money to help save thousands of African women and children.

We Care Solar has provided solar suitcases to maternity wards in hospitals that are cut off from the national electricity grid in developing countries.

Since winning the prize in 2019, the company has been able to expand its mission from Uganda to other nations such as Zimbabwe and Nepal.