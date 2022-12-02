UAE sends 85 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies to support hospitals in Gaza

The UAE has sent 85 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies to support hospitals in Gaza.

A convoy of six lorries was sent through the Rafah Border Crossing on Monday, state news agency Wam reported.

The medical aid worth $10 million will be delivered by the UAE's humanitarian arm, Emirates Red Crescent.

The UAE has always tried to send humanitarian aid to help people in Palestine.

Most recently, the country announced $25 million in aid to help save the Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

President Sheikh Mohamed made the financial pledge in July.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's efforts to help Palestinian healthcare institutions, in partnership with the World Health Organisation and the Office of the UN Special Co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

The non-profit 270-bed hospital, which was established in 1968, was pushed to the brink of closure after local government funding was cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE's aid will provide the hospital with essential medical equipment.